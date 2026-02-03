Hyundai Mobis said Tuesday it had partnered with German optical system maker Zeiss, German adhesive tape maker Tesa, French automotive glass maker Saint-Gobain Sekurit to develop and produce a next-generation holographic windshield display by 2029.

The four-company alliance expands on the Korean auto parts-maker’s exclusive mobility partnership with Zeiss launched in 2024, aiming to commercialize the advanced technology.

Under the contract, Hyundai Mobis will oversee system integration and the design and production of projectors. Zeiss will develop the holographic film to enhance clarity and readability, Tesa will handle mass production of the film, and Saint-Gobain Sekurit will bond the film to windshield glass.

The end product will turn the windshield into a full-width display without a separate screen, allowing drivers to view information without taking their eyes off the road.

Using holographic optical elements, a transparent film projects real-time information aligned with the driver’s and passengers’ lines of sight.

The film is as transparent as glass, but the display can be up to twice as bright as outdoor LED display boards, ensuring clear visibility even in bright sunlight.

The alignment means passengers and drivers can be shown different things on the same display. Since the driver cannot see passenger-side content, it reduces distractions and helps helping protect passengers' privacy, the company said.

Hyundai Mobis noted that the alliance creates a unified supply chain covering display design, component production and assembly, enabling greater quality and reliability in mass production through both technological capability and proactive supply-chain management.

“We will deliver our differentiated value to customers through core technologies that will shape the future of automotive displays,” said Jung Soo-kyung, executive vice president of Hyundai Mobis and head of its automotive electronics business unit.

“By working closely with our global partners through to mass production, we aim to strengthen our technological competitiveness and reinforce our position as a leader in automotive innovation.”