BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Product & Solution Launch event during MWC Barcelona 2026, Bob He, Vice President of Huawei Digital Power, unveiled the New-Generation AI-Powered Green Site and GW-level AIDC Solutions. These solutions help operators build zero-carbon target networks and lay a solid foundation for AI computing in the era of the agentic Internet, driving intelligent, low-carbon transformation.

AI-Powered Green Site

As the intelligent world accelerates, AI development drives explosive growth in traffic, posing challenges for site power facilities. Huawei's AI-Powered Green Site is the first to feature end-to-end intelligent synergy, improving network resilience and reducing energy OPEX, turning operators' energy storage assets into revenue streams.

GW-level AIDC Solution

The intelligent era has witnessed a surge in demand for computing power, driving the construction of AIDC facilities. However, this also brings challenges in reliability, energy consumption, delivery, and smooth evolution. Huawei Data Center Facility reconstructs the four core links of power supply, cooling, energy storage, and operations to provide a highly reliable, energy-efficient, fast-delivered, and fully compatible AIDC solution, maximizing tokens per watt and powering the AI era forward.

Bob He stated that Huawei will fully leverage its advantages in converged technologies across the energy, wireless, and service fields to help operators build more flexible, reliable, and greener ICT power facilities, accelerate intelligent transformation in the AI era, and achieve continuous business success.