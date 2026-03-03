Ive has dominated all music charts at home for two weeks in a row with “Bang Bang,” its agency Starship Entertainment said Tuesday.

The single, dropped last month ahead of the release of Ive's second LP “Revive+,” swept all charts in Korea, a first for a song released this year, and is maintaining the top spot for another week. The electronic dance tune has earned the six-member group four trophies from music chart shows.

The 12-track set, however, did not meet sales expectations. It sold less than 700,000 units in its first week, lagging far behind the group's previous albums — four EPs and one LP.

Ive will start touring Asia and Australia from April 4 for its “Show What I Am" concert series.