Less than three weeks before BTS takes the stage at Gwanghwamun Square on March 21, the city is preparing for large crowds, with authorities announcing safety measures and temporary closures of nearby historic sites and cultural venues.

The Korea Heritage Service said Gyeongbokgung, the main royal palace of Joseon (1392-1910) in Gwanghwamun, will be closed, with its parking lot shuttered and public access restricted.

Officials said an emergency task force for palaces would be activated to conduct intensive inspections and on-site monitoring in key areas, including Yeongchumun, the west gate, and Geonchunmun, the east gate.

The National Palace Museum of Korea, which sits adjacent to the palace, will also suspend operations on the day of the concert.

Nearby cultural institutions are also adjusting their schedules.

The National Museum of Korean Contemporary History, operated by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and located next to Gwanghwamun Square, will also close on March 21.

The Sejong Center for the Performing Arts has decided to cancel all performances scheduled for that day. The Seoul Metropolitan Ballet, one of its resident companies, called off its double bill “Bliss & Jakie,” originally set to be performed twice on March 21, and instead added an extra performance at 2 p.m. on March 22. Performances of the musical “Anna Karenina” and the play “The Wasp” were also canceled.

BTS is set to release its fifth full-length album “Arirang” on March 20 and hold a live comeback concert the following evening in Gwanghwamun Square.

According to organizers, the group is expected to appear with Gyeongbokgung as a backdrop, proceed past Gwanghwamun and the Woldae platform before taking the stage set up on the northern end of the square, where they will perform new tracks and past hits for about an hour.

The concert will be livestreamed globally via Netflix.

Police estimate that about 230,000 people could gather in the area stretching from the main stage to Daehanmun Gate of Deoksugung, and up to 260,000 extending as far as Sungnyemun, where a media facade event using LED projections is planned.

With the event unfolding against the backdrop of major national heritage landmarks, authorities said they would take special precautions to ensure the safety of both visitors and cultural properties.