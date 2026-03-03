South Korea's organ donation agency said Tuesday that the organs donated posthumously by a middle school student have been transplanted to help six people.

The heart, liver, lung, kidney and both eyes of Park Chae-yeon were donated with the consent of her family, according to the Korea Organ Donation Agency. Park was declared brain dead on Dec. 16 at Ajou University Hospital after suffering severe injuries in a car accident two days earlier.

The family said it was their wish that parts of their daughter would continue to live on in others, the state-run agency noted.

Park, who was 16, was born in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, and was an only child. She was known as an active and caring student who was elected class president several times.

Her family said she often helped friends in need and had hoped to become a social worker.