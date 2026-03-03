BoA established her own management company, BApal Entertainment, the agency said Tuesday.

“BoA went for a new structure to better realize her musical direction,” added the newly established company. BoA parted ways with SM Entertainment in December after 25 years.

She debuted in 2000 at the age of 14 and led the first wave of Korean culture across Asia, paving the way for K-pop artists abroad. She was a breakout hit in Japan in particular and has two million-selling albums tallied by the Oricon Chart, a first for a Korean singer.

Last year, she released her 11th studio album “Crazier” to mark her 25-year-long career. The musician also sang a theme song for the Japanese drama series “Even If All Love Ends” with TVXQ.