LX Pantos said Tuesday it is participating in the Trans-Pacific Maritime Conference 2026, one of the world’s largest shipping and logistics forums, held March 2-4 in Long Beach, California.

The annual conference gathers leading ocean carriers, logistics providers, shippers and port operators to discuss market conditions and global supply chain strategies. This year’s event drew more than 1,100 companies worldwide.

With volatility continuing across global logistics networks, discussions at TPM are closely watched as a barometer for the shipping industry’s outlook and strategic direction.

At the event, LX Pantos is operating a promotional booth and conducting business development meetings with potential clients. The company aims to strengthen ties with key stakeholders across the logistics ecosystem and explore concrete partnership opportunities.

North America has become a core strategic market for LX Pantos as it expands its local infrastructure and network while advancing growth initiatives such as intermodal transportation and integrated logistics services.

In 2025, the company acquired a large-scale logistics center in Dalton, Georgia — equivalent in size to 43 soccer fields — reinforcing its footprint in the southeastern US.

“TPM provides an opportunity to accelerate our expansion in the North American logistics market and deepen cooperation with key partners,” the company said. “We will continue strengthening our market intelligence capabilities to respond to rapid global changes and reinforce our position as a trusted logistics partner.”