South Korean Logistics firm LX Pantos has acquired a logistics center in Poland with support from Korean public funds as part of its strategy to expand its footprint in Europe, the company said Wednesday.

The logistics center, located in Katowice in southern Poland, is a newly built complex comprising five buildings with a combined floor area of 109,000 square meters. LX Pantos acquired the property for 216 billion won ($148 million).

Currently under development, the complex will become operational in phases, with full completion scheduled for the first half of 2026.

LX Pantos acquired the property in partnership with the Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corp. and the PIS No. 2 Fund, a policy fund under the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, each of which have a stake in the complex. The deal was additionally financed by the Korea Ocean Business Corp.

According to the company, Katowice is expected to serve as a strategic logistics hub for its European operations, supporting supply chains for Korean companies expanding into the region. The hub is also expected to play a role in logistics for Ukraine’s reconstruction following a potential ceasefire with Russia.

Several tenants have already signed leases, providing a stable foundation for operations.

Katowice is situated within a major manufacturing cluster focused on automobiles, electronics, machinery and chemicals. Logistics demand in the area is rising in line with continued investment, particularly in electric vehicles, batteries and automotive parts.

“Securing the Katowice Logistics Center is strategically significant, as it establishes a key node connecting logistics flows across Europe,” said LX Pantos CEO Lee Yong-ho.

“We will accelerate our expansion in the European logistics market while serving as a trusted partner supporting Korean companies’ growth across Europe.”