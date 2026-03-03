The historical film "The King's Warden" has surpassed 9 million cumulative admissions at the domestic box office and is on course for the 10-million milestone, official data showed Tuesday.

The film hit the mark Monday, drawing a total of 9,213,408 viewers since its release Feb. 4, according to the box-office tally from the Korean Film Council.

Nearly 820,000 moviegoers watched the film Sunday alone, the second day of a three-day extended holiday weekend marking the March 1 Independence Movement Day, raising the prospect that the film will reach 10 million admissions soon.

If successful, it would be the first film to gather over 10 million admissions in two years, following Jang Jae-hyun's supernatural thriller "Exhuma" and "The Roundup: Punishment," the fourth installment of the popular film franchise starring Ma Dong-seok.

Directed by Jang Hang-jun, whose previous works include the action comedy "Break Out" (2002) and the sports drama "Rebound" (2023), "The King's Warden" reimagines historical events through a fictional lens, following the unlikely friendship between village chief Eom Heung-do (Yoo Hai-jin) and the young, deposed King Danjong (Park Ji-hoon) during the latter's exile in the village. (Yonhap)