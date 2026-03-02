Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back on Monday talked with US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby on the phone to discuss the situation surrounding the Middle East following US-Israeli strikes against Iran, his office said.

During the phone call, Ahn was briefed on Washington's position regarding its military operations against Iran, and the two officials shared their views on the current situation unfolding in the Middle East.

"The two sides reaffirmed the steadfast South Korea-US alliance amid a rapidly evolving global security environment, and agreed to continue close communications and coordination," the defense ministry said in a statement.

The talks came as conflict has been spiraling in the Middle East after the United States and Israel launched a large-scale joint attack on Iran on Saturday that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, amid stalled talks on Tehran's nuclear program.

Iran has since vowed to "avenge" Khamenei's death and launched retaliatory strikes across the Middle East, including in neighboring countries that host US military bases.

Monday's call was reportedly arranged at the request of the US side. (Yonhap)