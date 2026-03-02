President Lee Jae Myung has nominated Rep. Park Hong-keun, a four-term lawmaker and former floor leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, as the inaugural Minister of Planning and Budget.

Park's nomination comes just over a month after Lee retracted the nomination of Lee Hye-hoon, a former conservative lawmaker.

Park is considered one of the president's closest aides, having served as his chief of staff during the 2022 presidential campaign. He also served as the Democratic Party floor leader when Lee was the party leader.

Park has chaired the National Assembly’s Budget and Accounts Committee and the Steering Committee. Recognized as an expert in policy and budgeting, he most recently led the planning division of the State Affairs Planning Committee, which functioned as the presidential transition team for the Lee administration.

Meanwhile, Hwang Jong-woo, chair of the International Cooperation Committee at the Korea Maritime Cooperation Center, has been nominated as Minister of Oceans and Fisheries. The post had remained vacant for 81 days following the resignation of former Minister Chun Jae-soo.

Attorney Jung Il-yeon of Law Firm Basis has been appointed as chair of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission. Song Sang-kyo, former secretary general of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, has been selected to chair the commission.