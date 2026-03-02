Gen.G sweeps BNK FearX 3-0 in Hong Kong, heads for FST as Korea's first seed

Gen.G cemented its status as the dominant force in Korean League of Legends with a statement victory at the 2026 LCK Cup, sweeping BNK FearX 3-0 in Sunday night's grand final and erasing its record of last year's title loss to Hanwha Life Esports.

Widely regarded as one of the most prestigious regional competitions in global esports, the Korean league, officially known as League of Legends Champions Korea, opened its season with the LCK Cup, a short-form tournament designed as an opener for the league's transition to a single-season format. Organized by Riot Games Korea, the event kicked off on Jan. 14 and unfolded over five weeks, featuring 10 LCK teams in a group stage followed by playoffs.

The 2026 LCK Cup final proved decisive from the outset. Gen.G set the pace in each game, anchored by a steady performance from jungler Kim "Canyon" Gun-boo, who was later named finals MVP.

In set 1, Kim dictated the early flow with champion Jarvan IV, striking first with a bottom-lane gank before stealing a dragon. Set 2 followed a similar script. Despite trailing in kills until the 15-minute mark, Kim swung momentum with a bold one-versus-three dive with champion Ambessa, stealing the dragon buff FearX had already secured.

The way set 3 progressed made it difficult for FearX to stage a comeback, with Kim delivering yet another dragon steal, his third in as many games, tilting the matchup firmly in Gen.G's favor. The finishing blow came near the 30-minute mark around the Baron pit, where Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk notched a pentakill with Yunara.

The 2026 LCK Cup marked the first time the tournament’s final stages were held overseas. The lower-bracket final on Saturday and the grand final on Sunday were held at Kai Tak Arena in Hong Kong. Gen.G advanced directly to the title match, while BNK FearX and Dplus Kia faced off in the lower bracket, where BNK FearX secured a decisive 3-0 victory.

The tournament was not without turbulence. Fan-favorite powerhouse T1, home to legendary star Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok, was eliminated earlier in the playoffs after a surprising reverse sweep loss to Dplus Kia at LoL Park in Seoul. After winning the first two games of their best-of-five series, T1 dropped the next three straight, exiting the competition.

With the LCK Cup now in the books, attention turns to the international stage. LCK teams are set to compete in Riot Games' global event, the First Stand Tournament, which begins March 16 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. As LCK Cup champions, Gen.G will represent the region as its No. 1 seed.

Speaking after the final, Ruler spoke about the team's journey ahead. “The 30-hour flight is a bit scary,” he said, adding that he was excited to sample Brazilian food and perform on stage for local fans. Asked about potential matchups at FST, Ruler named Park "Viper" Do-hyeon and Luo "On" Wenjun from China's Bilibili Gaming, as well as the bottom laners of China's Anyone's Legend, as opponents he'd most like to face.