SINGAPORE, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform, Agoda released insights into Thailand's popular Valentine's Day destinations, based on accommodation search trends among Thai travelers traveling as couples. This year, searches for Surat Thani grew the fastest, with more than 10 times as many searches as last year, reflecting rising interest among couples seeking a romantic escape.

Agoda's findings showed interest in domestic Valentine's Day travel rose this year, with accommodation searches up nearly 130% from previous year. This was likely driven by the holiday falling on a weekend, making it a more appealing opportunity for couples to plan a getaway.

Beach destinations

Beach destinations continued to lead as couples preferred scenic coastal settings for romantic moments. Surat Thani led as the destination with the highest growth in accommodation searches, offering settings such as Koh Samui's Chaweng Beach and long-tail boat journeys through Ang Thong National Marine Park. Nakhon Si Thammarat also saw rising interest in quieter seaside experiences with cultural depth. Krabi remained a favorite for its dramatic limestone cliffs and turquoise waters, while Hua Hin continued to attract couples looking for a relaxed beach atmosphere with easy access from Bangkok.

Mountain destinations

Mountain destinations gained popularity among couples seeking cooler weather and natural surroundings. Kanchanaburi stood out for its riverside landscapes and forested scenery, with attractions such as the River Kwai Bridge and Erawan National Park being very popular. The destination recorded the strongest growth in search interest among mountain destinations, more than tripling compared to last year. Khao Yai continued to draw couples' interest with lush national park views, with Khao Yai National Park viewpoints and nearby vineyards offering scenic and intimate settings. Chiang Mai also remained a classic choice for couples drawn to cultural charm, mountain backdrops, and atmospheric old-town settings.

City destinations

City destinations continued to captivate couples who wanted romance framed by energy, skyline views, and a touch of seaside charm. Chonburi gained attention as the city destination with the highest growth in interest, with searches more than doubling compared to last year. Chonburi is where city convenience meets the coast, with Bangsaen Beach offering a relaxed setting for a sunset stroll just moments from urban life. Pattaya remained a favorite for couples drawn to contrast, where a quiet moment on Wong Amat Beach or a panoramic declaration from Pattaya Viewpoint sets the stage above the curve of the bay. Rounding out the list, Bangkok appealed to couples seeking iconic backdrops, from golden hour visits at Wat Arun and along the Chao Phraya River to intimate moments high above the city at rooftop venues overlooking the capital's skyline.

Akaporn Rodkong, Country Director, Thailand at Agoda, said "Valentine's Day remains one of the most meaningful times of year for couples to travel with purpose, and this year's data showed interest toward destinations that offer both emotional significance and a sense of place. Thai couples are increasingly thoughtful about where they choose to celebrate important milestones, whether that means a quiet beach escape, a nature-focused retreat, or a city setting with iconic surroundings. These trends reflect a growing desire to create lasting memories through shared experiences, and Agoda continues to make it easy for couples to find stays and travel options that suit how they want to celebrate."

Travelers planning their journeys are encouraged to explore Agoda's great value deals across more than six million holiday properties, over 130,000 flight routes, and more than 300,000 activities and experiences available on the platform. The latest offers can be found on the Agoda app or at agoda.com/deals.