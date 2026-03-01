South Korea's exports jumped nearly 30 percent from a year earlier in February to mark the highest level ever recorded for the month, driven by growing demand for semiconductors amid the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, government data showed Sunday.

Outbound shipments totaled $67.45 billion last month, up 29 percent from $54.2 billion a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.

The record exports came even as the number of working days dropped by three days from a year earlier due to the Lunar New Year holiday that fell in February this year, unlike in January 2025.

Per-day exports surged 49.3 percent on-year to $3.55 billion, surpassing the $3 billion mark for the first time ever.

Exports turned to on-year growth in June last year and have since posted new record highs for each following month for nine consecutive months.

Imports rose 7.5 percent on-year to $51.94 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $15.51 billion, the largest figure ever recorded in the country's history, according to the ministry.

February also marks the 13th consecutive month of a trade surplus.

The strong exports were driven by surging demand for semiconductors.

Chip exports soared 160.8 percent on-year to an all-time high of $25.16 billion on a continued increase in memory chip prices fueled by high demand for AI servers.

Semiconductor exports exceeded $20 billion for the third consecutive month.

Exports of wireless communication devices, including mobile phones, went up 12.7 percent to $1.47 billion, extending their streak of on-year gains to four months.

Computer exports shot up 221.6 percent to $2.56 billion, rising for the fifth straight month.

But auto exports fell 20.8 percent on-year to $4.81 billion in February, while shipments of auto parts declined 22.4 percent to $1.45 billion amid reduced production due to fewer working days, the ministry noted.

Exports of petroleum products shed 3.9 percent on-year to $3.73 billion, as export prices declined due to lower global oil prices.

Petrochemical exports dropped 15.4 percent to $3.33 billion, while steel exports decreased 7.8 percent to $2.36 billion, both weighed down by lower export prices stemming from a global oversupply.

By destination, exports to the United States advanced 29.9 percent to $12.85 billion, logging a record high for any February, thanks to a sharp rise in shipments of semiconductors and computers to the country.

Exports to China jumped 34.1 percent to $12.75 billion in February, led by strong demand for semiconductors, computers and petroleum products.

Shipments to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) advanced 30.4 percent to $12.47 billion, the third highest for any month, on robust demand for semiconductors, displays and ships.

Shipments to the European Union (EU) grew 10.3 percent to $5.6 billion, led by solid exports of chips, biohealth and vessels, the data showed. (Yonhap)