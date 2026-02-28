The foreign ministry on Saturday urged all parties involved to make utmost efforts to ease tensions after the United States and Israel launched an attack on Iran, triggering retaliatory strikes.

The US and Israel launched an attack on Iran on Saturday, including near the offices of Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. US President Donald Trump said on social media that the US had begun "major combat operations in Iran," accusing Iran of pursuing a nuclear program and developing missiles capable of reaching the US.

Israeli officials said Iran also launched retaliatory strikes.

"The government calls on all parties involved to make utmost efforts to ease tensions in the region," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Seoul is closely monitoring the situation related to Iran while taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of South Koreans residing in Iran, the ministry said.

The ministry plans to convene a meeting later in the evening to review the situation, presided over by Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jina, officials said.

About 70 South Koreans were reported to be in Iran as of last month, with no casualties reported among them. (Yonhap)