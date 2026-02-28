NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean skincare brand Purito Seoul has officially announced its new brand slogan, 'From Soil to Seoul,' Alongside this declaration, the brand will begin rolling out a series of global marketing initiatives centered around the new message. The first chapter of this expansion will be the 'Oat Latte Campaign,' launching with a pop-up event on March 2 in New York City's West Village.

CEO Inje Cho of Purito Seoul stated that the newly introduced slogan, 'From Soil to Seoul' encapsulates the brand's philosophy.

'Soil' represents the origin of ingredients—the earth and the purity of nature—while 'Seoul' symbolizes the modern refinement and sophisticated sensibility that complete the formulation process.

Amid ever-changing beauty trends, the brand emphasizes a rigorous philosophy of selecting only what is essential. By transforming naturally derived ingredients into advanced skincare solutions, Purito Seoul aims to highlight its expertise as a progressive skincare brand. Moving beyond the concept of 'clean beauty,' the company seeks to establish itself globally through refined ingredient philosophy and scientific formulation, delivering trusted skincare solutions to consumers worldwide.

CMO Wooseob Oh of Purito Seoul announced that the 'Oat Latte Campaign' will serve as the brand's first global campaign under the new slogan.

Inspired by oats, the campaign visualizes the same sensibility embodied in the brand's bestselling Oat in Calming Gel Cream through the familiar and comforting object of an "oat latte." Just as an oat latte conveys softness and warmth, the product gently absorbs into the skin without irritation, delivering soothing comfort to everyday life.

Through this approach, Purito Seoul positions the oat latte not merely as a concept, but as a symbolic medium representing the sensory experience the product delivers to the skin—clearly and intuitively communicating the brand message.

The campaign will officially begin with a pop-up event on March 2 in New York, a global hub of trends and culture and a key gateway for the global expansion of K-beauty. Designed as more than a simple product showcase, the pop-up will offer an immersive, multi-sensory experience of the brand's philosophy.

Purito Seoul stated, "Through this pop-up, we aim to symbolically declare our renewed brand vision and expand our connection with global consumers and local media through diverse experiential programs and curated content."

CEO Inje Cho added that beginning with the Oat Latte Campaign, Purito Seoul plans to sequentially introduce a wide range of brand activities throughout the year, spanning both online and offline channels.

Through digital content campaigns, global social media communications, and experiential offline events, the brand intends to deepen its relationship with consumers while consistently conveying the message of 'From Soil to Seoul'.

A brand representative commented, "Purito Seoul is a brand born from a relentless pursuit of essence. Starting with our New York pop-up, we plan to further solidify our philosophy and expertise in the global market."

The New York pop-up is expected to serve as a significant milestone, signaling Purito Seoul (https://purito.com)'s renewed brand direction and global expansion. From nature's soil to refinement in Seoul—and now extending that journey onto the world stage—the brand's next chapter is drawing increasing attention across the industry.