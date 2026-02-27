Foreign Minister Cho Hyun has held phone talks with senior Singaporean and Philippine officials to discuss President Lee Jae Myung's upcoming state visits to the two countries, his ministry said Friday.

Cho, who was in Canada on business, spoke by phone with his Philippine counterpart, Tess Lazaro, on Wednesday, and the two sides highlighted the significance of Lee's visit, which will coincide with the 77th anniversary of their countries' establishment of diplomatic relations.

The ministers also discussed various consular issues, including the protection of South Korean nationals in the Philippines.

Cho held separate talks with a senior official of Singapore's foreign ministry the same day, and the two agreed to work closely to further expand the countries' cooperation to future growth sectors, such as the artificial intelligence and nuclear power industries.

The two countries established a strategic partnership on the occasion of Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's visit to South Korea last year.

Lee will depart for Singapore on Sunday for a three-day visit before traveling to Manila. (Yonhap)