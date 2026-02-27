South Korean actor Lim Ju-hwan worked at a Coupang logistics center, his agency confirmed Friday, after online posts claiming he had been spotted there drew widespread attention.

Basecamp Company said the actor “has experience working at a logistics center,” confirming accounts that circulated rapidly this week across online communities and social media.

The posts, which recently resurfaced, said Lim was seen in August at a Coupang facility in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province. The original author of the post claimed the actor was working at the center at the time, and speculated that he may have taken the job during a hiatus from acting.

Online commenters alleged that some people received his autograph and that he had also worked at other logistics centers.

Lim debuted in 2003 in the MBC sitcom "Nonstop" and has since appeared in television dramas including "Oh My Ghost," "Uncontrollably Fond" and "Three Bold Siblings." He has also performed in stage productions such as “Killology” and “Pride,” and made a surprise appearance in Season 3 of the British crime drama "Gangs of London."