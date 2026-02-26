Chaum, the premium medical center operated by CHA Hospital, has developed the country’s first cell booster utilizing mitochondria, the firm said Thursday.

The center said it has developed the Mito Cell-Booster, which utilizes not only platelets but also plasma, based on its focus on the abundance of mitochondria in both. It focused on addressing cellular energy decline, a key cause of skin aging, by enhancing the skin’s ability to restore itself.

Mitochondria are organelles that produce adenosine triphosphate, the primary energy source within cells. When mitochondrial function deteriorates, it can contribute to signs of aging such as hyperpigmentation, loss of elasticity, dry skin, rough skin texture and wrinkles.

To maximize mitochondrial effects, Chaum adopted an approach that differs from conventional platelet-rich plasma procedures. Standard platelet-rich plasma treatments use only the small number of platelets collected in the middle layer after centrifugation, while most of the plasma in the upper layer is typically discarded. In contrast, this new booster utilizes mitochondria derived from both platelets and plasma.

Jin Seok-in, a professor at Chaum’s Dermatology and Plastic Surgery Clinic, said the procedure goes beyond short-term cosmetic improvement.

“The Mito Cell-Booster is a cell-level treatment that focuses on creating an environment in which the skin can restore itself,” he said. “By helping restore cellular energy, it represents a new concept in cell booster therapy aimed at more fundamental and longer-lasting skin improvement.”