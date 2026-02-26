Dear Annie: I've been with my boyfriend for over three years. We met when I was a freshman in high school and he was a sophomore. I fell head over heels right away, and we became official nearly a year later. Over time, I learned about his painful childhood -- absent father, a mother who had him young and has since moved away, a hostile sibling and a host of health problems, including scoliosis and arthritis. He can't afford proper medical care and may one day be confined to a wheelchair. He now lives 30 miles out of town with his grandparents, and my parents often drive me back and forth to see him, since I don't drive and don't plan to.

He loves me deeply and makes it his mission to make me happy. But lately, I've found myself slowly falling out of love with him. I dread our visits and feel guilty for not being more supportive. He never has good news, and I've become more focused on college and my future. I've tried to rekindle the feelings I once had by thinking about our happy memories, but nothing seems to spark anymore.

I feel like a terrible person for even thinking about leaving. He's been through so much and doesn't deserve to be hurt again. I don't want to lie to him, but I also don't want to be the one who breaks his heart. I'm afraid of looking selfish or unkind. How do I end this relationship without feeling like the villain? -- Stuck and Tired

Dear Stuck: What you're feeling does not make you a villain; it makes you a human faced with a tough emotional decision. Loving someone does not always guarantee that love will last forever, and staying in a relationship out of guilt or fear of hurting someone is not a kindness in the long run.

Your boyfriend has clearly endured more than his share of hardship, and it is understandable that you want to protect him. But you are not his guardian; you are his girlfriend, and a girlfriend who is emotionally checked out, however gently, is not doing him any favors.

Don't feel that you need a dramatic reason to walk away. Losing feelings is a reason. Outgrowing someone is a reason. Wanting space to build your future is a reason. You are allowed to choose your own path, even if it does not include the person who once meant the world to you.

Be honest with him in a gentle, caring way. Tell him how much you have valued your time together, how much he has taught you and that this decision is not about his worth but about your own truth. It will hurt him, yes. But continuing a relationship built on fading feelings will hurt him more in the end.

You are not heartless. You are just trusting yourself. In the long run, he will be better off if you set him free to find someone who is in love with him. You both deserve that.

애니에게: 저는 남자친구와 사귄지 3년이 넘었습니다. 저희가 만난건 제가 고등학교 1학년, 남자친구는 2학년 때였죠. 저는 보자마자 그에게 반했고 거의 1년이 지난 후에 공식적으로 커플이 되었어요. 그뒤로 저는 남자친구의 힘든 유년시절에 대해 알게 되었습니다. 아버지는 안계시고 어머니는 어린 나이에 그를 낳고 멀리 가버리셨죠. 하나 있는 형제는 사이가 좋지 않고 남자친구는 척추측만증과 관절염을 비롯해서 여러가지 건강문제가 있고요. 그사람은 제대로 된 치료를 받을 능력이 되지 않고 어쩌면 언젠가는 휠체어 신세가 될 수도 있습니다. 지금은 시내에서 30마일 정도 떨어진 곳에서 조부모님과 살고 있고 제 부모님은 종종 제가 남자친구를 보러갈 수 있도록 차를 태워주세요. 제가 운전을 못하고 할 계획도 없어서죠.

그사람은 저를 정말 사랑하고 저를 행복하게 하는 것을 최우선으로 생각합니다. 하지만 요즘 들어 저는 슬슬 남자친구에 대한 마음이 식는다는 생각이 들어요. 그를 보러가는 것이 두렵고 더 힘이 되어주지 못한다는 생각에 죄책감이 듭니다. 남자친구에게는 좋은 소식이 있는 적이 없고 저는 점점 대학생활과 제 미래에 관심이 집중되네요. 저희의 행복한 추억을 떠올리면서 한때 제가 가졌던 감정을 되살려보려 했지만 더이상 무엇도 효과가 있어보이지 않아요.

헤어지는 것을 생각하는 것만으로도 스스로가 끔찍한 사람처럼 느껴집니다. 남자친구는 너무 많은 것을 겪었고 또 상처를 받아서는 안되요. 거짓말을 하고 싶지는 않지만 그사람에게 마음의 상처를 주는 사람이 되고 싶지도 않습니다. 이기적이거나 몰인정해 보일까 두려워요. 어떻게 하면 악역같은 기분을 느끼지 않으면서 이 관계를 끝낼 수 있을까요? -- 꼼짝못하고 지친 이

꼼짝못하는 님께: 당신이 느끼는 감정들이 당신을 나쁜 사람으로 만드는 것은 아닙니다. 어려운 감정적인 결정을 마주한 인간일 뿐이죠. 누군가를 사랑한다고 해서 그 사랑이 영원할 것이라는 보장은 없어요. 죄책감이나 누군가에게 상처를 줄까하는 두려움으로 관계를 지속하는 것은 장기적으로는 다정함이 아니에요.

남자친구분은 분명 일반적인 경우보다 많은 어려움을 겪으셨고 당신이 그분을 보호하고 싶어하는 것은 이해합니다. 하지만 당신은 그분의 보호자가 아니에요. 여자친구죠. 그리고 아무리 조심스럽게라도 이미 마음이 떠난 여자친구는 그분에게 아무 도움이 되지 않습니다.

헤어지는데 극적인 이유가 필요하고 생각하지 마세요. 감정이 사라지는 것도 이유입니다. 누군가에게서 마음이 사라지는 것도 이유에요. 자신의 미래를 쌓아갈 시간이 필요한 것도요. 당신은 스스로의 길을 선택할 자유가 있습니다. 한때 세상에서 가장 중요한 존재였던 사람이 거기에 포함되지 않는다고 하더라도요.

부드럽고 상대를 배려하는 방식으로 남자친구에게 솔직히 이야기하세요. 함께한 시간을 얼마나 소중히 여겼는지, 그분에게 얼마나 많은 것을 배웠는지를요. 그리고 이 결정이 그분의 가치에 대한 것이 아니라 스스로 솔직해지는 것이라는 것을요. 물론 그분에게 상처를 줄겁니다. 하지만 바래져가는 감정으로 관계를 지속하는 것은 결국 그분에게 더 큰 상처를 줄거에요.

당신은 비정한 것이 아닙니다. 스스로를 믿는 것 뿐이죠. 당신이 남자친구분을 놓아주고 그분이 자신을 사랑해주는 누군가를 만난다면 남자친구분에게도 멀리 보면 더 나은 일이 될 거에요. 두분 모두 그렇게 되셔야 마땅합니다.