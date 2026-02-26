Nmixx published a new single on Thursday, “Tic Tic Feat. Pabllo Vittar,” JYP Entertainment has announced.

The six-member group brought the song to the stage for the first time at Carnival in Sao Paulo earlier this month. The fast-paced Latin pop number is its second collaboration with Brazilian drag queen and musical artist Pabllo Vittar. The group's Lily also participated in writing the lyrics that champion living life to the fullest.

On Wednesday, Nmixx took to the stage in Chile at Festival de Vina del Mar, one of the largest music festivals in the region, as the first K-pop performer there.

The group celebrated its fourth anniversary last week, and next month will begin touring 12 cities in eight countries.