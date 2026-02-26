Cortis announced Thursday that it will share lyrics of a side track from its upcoming album through a typing practice program.

The group is set to bring out a new album in April, including “YoungCreatorCrew,” which the group unveiled when it headlined the NBA Crosscover Concert Series earlier in February in Los Angeles. The rookie boy band also joined the lineup for the halftime show at the NBA All Star Celebrity Game.

The US gigs, boosted by the group's participation on the soundtrack for Hollywood animated film “Goat,” has given Cortis a push on Instagram, where it had amassed 10 million followers as of last week, barely six months since opening the account, a record time for the feat by a K-pop group.

In the meantime, the six-member act’s debut album, “Color Outside the Lines,” is closing in on 2 million in sales.