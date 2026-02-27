Cho Hyun-jin's debut feature a feel-good workplace comedy where warmth wins out

"Mad." "Dance." "Office."

Those three words seem to have no business sitting next to each other. Put together, they make for the kind of title that makes you scratch your head and wonder what exactly you're in for.

That mismatch is the whole point, director Cho Hyun-jin said at Tuesday's press conference at CGV Yongsan in Seoul. "The dissonance between mad dancing and the office is where the fun comes from," she said. "Dancing at work feels unnatural and uncomfortable. But the irony is what makes it work."

At the heart of that irony sits Gook-hee (Yeom Hye-ran), a senior manager at a municipal district office who has climbed her way up from the very bottom of the civil service ladder. She is always the one who handles the difficult assignments, strategizes the high-stakes projects and never clocks out early; everyone knows she is the smartest person in the building.

But Gook-hee is also a pain in the neck to deal with, a control freak who dumps on anyone who doesn't match her pace. Her latest headache is Yeon-kyung (Choi Sung-eun), a chronically flustered Gen Z hire who practically worships her boss with her secret photo collection and all but possesses an almost supernatural gift for blowing up everything she touches. At home, Gook-hee is an equally suffocating tiger mom to her only daughter Hye-ri (Arin), who has just passed the teaching certification exam.

Things go sideways at once. Hye-ri, done putting up with her mom's chokehold on her life, takes off to shack up with her freeloading boyfriend. Back at the office, a high-profile city project goes awry when colleagues vying for the same promotion throw her under the bus. To defuse one particular crisis over a complaint from local artists, Gook-hee enrolls in a flamenco dance class run by the complainant's wife, hoping to smooth things over. She drags Yeon-kyung along the way, and the two must now muddle through together.

There is a lot more crammed in here than the summary suggests — workplace satire here, family drama there, a generational tug-of-war and a redemption arc by way of dance.

The everyday vignettes of office life are sitcom-tight and directed with genuine confidence; Cho clearly knows the machinery of municipal bureaucracy inside out, sometimes getting so deep into the minutiae of city administration it starts to feel like a political procedural. The mother-daughter and boss-subordinate threads tell their own stories, and there is genuine social awareness in how the director captures women fighting to hold their ground in an institution not built for them.

But the dance — that single element that's supposed to give this an edge over other assembly-line comedies — is what remains somewhat up in the air. The way the characters get there feels rushed and half-baked, closer to a screenplay device than anything of thematic substance. Even the camerawork goes strangely flat during the dance scenes, keeping things perfunctory when it could have made a spectacle out of the movements. For a film with "dance" in the title, it's a missed opportunity.

Despite all that, the film's happy vibes punch through, perhaps harder than it has any right to. The whole package here — tone, texture, comedic timing — is cartoonish and campy, but never tips into cringe. The tightrope act works because the comedy and pathos never let each other off the hook; every time the film leans too hard one way, the other pulls it back. And that balance is almost entirely down to the performances and chemistry between the two women at its center.

Veteran Yeom Hye-ran carries the film with her knack for making prickly characters worth rooting for. The scene-stealer in "When Life Gives You Tangerines" and Park Chan-wook's "No Other Choice," she delivers with the same vital pull this time as the proper lead. Every time the script veers dangerously close to theatrics, Yeom is the one to steer it back with a flicker of deadpan, a well-timed beat of restraint and just enough grit to keep the sentiment from going soggy.

Choi Sung-eun leaves an even stronger impression. The "Beyond Evil" and "My Name Is Loh Kiwan" star deftly switches between full-blown slapstick freakout and raw vulnerability with a sleekness that encapsulates the film at its best. When her Yeon-kyung fumbles a task, she's endearingly funny; when she reveals what's underneath the nerves opposite her boss, you feel the floor shift. She is the movie's tonal balance made flesh, the ideal counterweight to Yeom's coiled authority.

Even Arin, the Oh My Girl member in her second feature, makes good use of her brief screen time, channeling pent-up resentment into a convincing eruption against her domineering mother.

It is rare for a modest Korean indie title to lift you up without making you feel manipulated — probably the last one to pull that off was last year's "It's Okay!". "Mad Dance Office" cannot quite smooth out all its rough edges. But it gets the important thing right: If you're going to make a feel-good movie about women forming real bonds, you'd better have the actors who make you believe it. That's where the real dancing happens.

"Mad Dance Office" opens in theaters Wednesday.