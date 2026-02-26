South Korea's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate steady Thursday, citing stronger-than-expected growth momentum, as it sought to safeguard financial stability amid a weak local currency and an unstable housing market.

In a widely expected decision, the Monetary Policy Board of the Bank of Korea held the key rate unchanged at 2.5 percent in its latest rate-setting meeting in Seoul.

It marked the sixth consecutive on-hold decision, even as the central bank remains in an easing cycle.

Since October 2024, the Bank of Korea has cut the benchmark interest rate by a cumulative 100 basis points from 3.5 percent in a bid to bolster economic growth while keeping the level unchanged since May 2025. (Yonhap)