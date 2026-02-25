Coupang said Wednesday that about 200,000 of its Taiwanese users were included in the massive data breach of some 3.3 million accounts, an incident initially announced in November.

According to Coupang, Mandiant, an American cybersecurity firm and a Google subsidiary, has determined the data breach of Taiwan-based accounts. However, it said the perpetrator retained data from only one of those accounts.

“The data accessed from Taiwanese accounts was also limited to basic contact and order information: name, email address, phone number, delivery address and limited order histories,” said Coupang. “No financial or payment card data, login credentials (e.g., passwords), or government-issued IDs were accessed from any Taiwan-based account.”

Although there was no evidence that user accounts in Taiwan were impacted when the incident was first announced, Coupang said it has been working closely with Taiwan’s Ministry of Digital Affairs from the beginning.

Coupang offered vouchers worth about $31 for the owners of the affected user accounts in Taiwan.

“Coupang will continue to cooperate with government agencies in both Korea and Taiwan,” the company said. “While there is no evidence of any misuse of data and secondary harm related to the incident to date, we will continue to monitor the situation closely and share updates as new information becomes available.”