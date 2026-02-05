Coupang on Thursday confirmed that the personal information of about 165,000 additional user accounts was exposed in the massive data breach involving roughly 33.7 million accounts disclosed in November last year.

However, the company stressed, information from the newly identified accounts was not among that actually stored by the perpetrator. Coupang has previously stated that the hacker saved information from approximately 3,000 customer accounts, all of which was later deleted without being shared with third parties.

Coupang said it has notified the owners of the additional 165,000 affected accounts. According to the company, the leaked information included names, phone numbers and addresses, but no transaction or login data was exposed.

The company added that it has upgraded its internal monitoring systems to prevent similar incidents and to improve its response capabilities.

Regarding the 50,000 won ($34) in vouchers offered to each of the 33.7 million users initially identified as affected, Coupang said the same compensation will be provided to the additional 165,000 users.

Seoul has been conducting a pan-government investigation into Coupang since the cybersecurity incident was disclosed. The National Assembly has also held hearings on the breach, though no official findings have been announced so far.

Coupang’s interim CEO Harold Rogers is scheduled to undergo additional police questioning on Friday over allegations of perjury during the National Assembly hearings held in December last year.