HONG KONG, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, a brand under the Merlin Entertainments Group, is thrilled to kick off 2026 with exciting news - a new wax figure of Lee Junho, one of South Korea's most celebrated leading stars and a true heartthrob, is on the way! Renowned for his captivating talent and charisma, Lee Junho has charmed fans around the globe as both a K-pop sensation and a respected actor.

Since his debut with the K-pop group 2PM, Lee Junho has become a versatile star in both music and acting, establishing himself as a leading Hallyu artist with a global fanbase. His recent performances, known for their emotional depth, have earned him respect as one of the most trusted actors of his generation.

Lee Junho recently demonstrated his maturity in the tvN drama Typhoon Family and expanded his international participation in the Netflix original series Cashero, connecting with audience worldwide. He has also announced a new beginning with O3 Collective, a team-based brand system built on three core pillars: Artist (One), Content (Original), and Management (Orbit).

The sitting for the wax figure took place in South Korea. Lee Junho, known for his calm and sincere approach, participated in the four-hour process with focus and curiosity. He remarked, "It was fascinating to see even the smallest details being recorded. Preparing my wax figure felt like starting a new project, filled with excitement and a desire to do my best." At Madame Tussauds, the sitting is a crucial step, involving detailed measurements of facial contours, hand shapes, posture, expressions, skin tone, and other physical details to ensure remarkable realism.

Wade Chang, General Manager of Merlin Entertainments Hong Kong, expressed, "Lee Junho is an artist who embodies the essence of both stage and screen, captivating a truly global fanbase. His wax figure will serve as a striking symbol of the vibrant cultural phenomenon that is the Hallyu today."

As we eagerly await the unveiling of this exquisite wax figure, Lee Junho's incredible journey showcases the power of passion and talent. Stay tuned for updates as we celebrate this iconic artist at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong!