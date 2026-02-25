The KDI School of Public Policy and Management has again earned top status under a government evaluation system that measures universities’ support and management of international students, marking its sixth consecutive year at the highest level.

In the latest review, the school was newly certified in the fourth assessment round of the International Education Quality Assurance System, a program jointly run by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Justice.

The system evaluates how well universities manage international students — including visa compliance, dropout prevention, tuition burden and the quality of daily-life and career support.

Six consecutive years at the highest tier

This fourth assessment round, covering March 2026 to February 2030, applied strengthened criteria. The KDI School met all requirements to maintain its certified status for the next four years, following its third-round accreditation that runs through February 2026.

It was also named an “Excellent Certified University” for one year, a designation given only to a select group of institutions with exceptional internationalization capacity.

To qualify for the top tier, universities must maintain certification for at least three years, keep the illegal stay rate for international students below 2 percent for schools with under one thousand students, and satisfy over 90 percent of the detailed evaluation indicators.

The KDI School remains the only international graduate school in Korea to hold this status for six years in a row.

Zero illegal stay rate, standout support programs

In the 2025 evaluation, the school recorded an illegal stay rate of zero. It also earned high marks for its tailored support programs for foreign students, such as the KDIS Online Preliminary Education course for new students and pre-arrival orientations hosted by local alumni chapters abroad.

Being selected as an Excellent Certified University brings benefits including simplified visa issuance, a designation mark on the Study in Korea platform and additional points when applying for the Global Korea Scholarship program.

Academic excellence on global stage

Alongside its strong internationalization performance, the KDI School has continued to build its academic reputation.

It became the first institution in Korea to secure continuous accreditation for three of its flagship programs from the Network of Schools of Public Policy, Affairs and Administration — master of public policy, master of development policy and master of public management.

In the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025, released by Quacquarelli Symonds, the school ranked second worldwide in citation impact in the Social Policy and Administration category, reaffirming its standing as a leading global policy school.