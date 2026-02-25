North Korean state media on Wednesday launched a glorification campaign for leader Kim Jong-un following his recent reelection to the highest party post, calling him the "greatest man in the world" and describing his leadership as tantamount to a "miracle."

"The entire people across the country were moved by endless excitement and exaltation" over Kim's reelection, said an article carried by the Rodong Sinmun, the most widely read newspaper published by the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.

At the ongoing party congress, the first since 2021, Kim was reelected as general secretary of the WPK. The congress opened last Thursday to review policy results from the previous congress and set new goals for the next five years.

The newspaper article said "great things," unimaginable achievements even over several centuries, had been attained in the past five years, calling the feat tantamount to "a miracle."

The article lauded "the absolute defense capability," the "construction boom" and regional development as major feats under Kim's leadership.

The newspaper cited a newly constructed greenhouse farm in Sinuiju, a northwestern city ravaged by flooding in 2024, crediting Kim with "three miracles" -- the rescue of flood-affected residents, post-flood recovery and the construction of the greenhouse farm.

The article also emphasized Kim's "people-first" policy, glorifying him as a "great mother of all miracles for the people" and the "greatest men in the world" who, it said, has a strong and particular love for the people. (Yonhap)