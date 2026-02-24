Findings reveal how leading machine builders strengthen recovery, consistency and customer outcomes

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today released new global research that highlights how leading machine builders are strengthening performance, resilience and customer trust amid increasingly complex operating conditions.

Titled, the OEM Advantage Playbook, the research is based on insights gained from 500 OEM leaders across 17 countries. It highlights that while OEMs continue to navigate workforce instability, supply chain volatility, cost pressure and rising customer expectations, many are adapting how they operate to perform more consistently when conditions are less predictable. Rather than relying solely on machine performance, leading OEMs are focusing on faster recovery, operational consistency and decision-making grounded in data.

"The next era of OEM leadership won't be defined by who builds the most advanced machine," said Evan Kaiser, vice president, global OEM and emerging industries at Rockwell Automation. "It will be defined by who builds a business that delivers consistent performance despite workforce turnover, supply disruptions and relentless market pressure."

Key Findings from the Research:

