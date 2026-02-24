The Russian Embassy in Seoul on Tuesday removed a controversial banner on its outer wall of the embassy complex amid speculation the message might allude to Russia's war with Ukraine, while canceling an external event commemorating its military.

The removal came after the embassy recently caused controversy by hanging a banner on the exterior wall of its building that read "victory will be ours" in Russian. The phrase, though used during World War II, drew criticism for being reminiscent of the war with Ukraine.

The embassy had also planned to hold an event commemorating Defender of the Fatherland Day near its building in central Seoul on the day, but is said to have canceled the plan at the last minute and converted it into an internal event.

The exact reason for the cancellation is yet to be known but some interpreted it as a response to the negative external views on the event.

Though the external event was canceled, South Korean civic activists and some Russians staged a one-person protest in front of the embassy. Hong Jeong-sik, head of Hwalbindan, a civic group, held a picket sign reading "Stop Putin. Stop War," chanting slogans such as "Take down the ugly banner" and "The Republic of Korea opposes war." (Yonhap)