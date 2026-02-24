Photo shows shipping containers stacked at Pyeongtaek Port in Gyeonggi Province on Feb. 22. (Yonhap)
New US Fresh US tariffs on imported goods came into effect Tuesday, as President Donald Trump moved to rebuild his trade agenda after the Supreme Court ruled against a swath of his global duties.

The new tariffs, set at 10 percent initially, were justified as a means of dealing with "large and serious United States balance-of-payments deficits," according to a White House order on Friday.

Trump has since vowed to raise the level to 15 percent, although exclusions are expected to remain for goods covered by sector-specific investigations and the US-Mexico-Canada trade pact. (AFP)