New US Fresh US tariffs on imported goods came into effect Tuesday, as President Donald Trump moved to rebuild his trade agenda after the Supreme Court ruled against a swath of his global duties.

The new tariffs, set at 10 percent initially, were justified as a means of dealing with "large and serious United States balance-of-payments deficits," according to a White House order on Friday.

Trump has since vowed to raise the level to 15 percent, although exclusions are expected to remain for goods covered by sector-specific investigations and the US-Mexico-Canada trade pact. (AFP)