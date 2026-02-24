Apink marked its 15th debut anniversary with a sweeping celebration of its career at Jangchung Arena in central Seoul on Saturday and Sunday, proving why the group is among K-pop’s most long-standing girl groups.

The sold-out “The Origin: Apink” concert unfolded as a curated journey through the quintet’s history, blending nostalgia with polished live vocals and tightly coordinated choreography.

Sunday’s show opened with a recreation of the group’s 2011 debut teaser film, instantly transporting fans back to Apink’s beginnings. Moments later, the five members rose from the stage in strawberry pink dresses — a visual nod to their signature color — launching into early hits “I Don’t Know,” “My My” and “Bubibu.” The youthful charm of the songs remained intact, but the live vocals carried a depth shaped by time and experience.

After member Jung Eun-ji joked that Apink would “lift the roof off Jangchung Arena” with their powerful performances, the momentum continued with fan favorites “NoNoNo,” “Five” and “It Girl,” bringing out thunderous roars of excitement from the crowd.

Throughout most of the set, Jung anchored the performance with her steady, resonant vocals, while members Yoon Bo-mi and Kim Nam-joo provided dynamic support. Though often positioned as subvocalists, members Park Cho-rong and Oh Ha-young delivered stable and confident live singing, reinforcing the group’s reputation for vocal cohesion. Their layered harmonies and controlled vocal projection highlighted not just nostalgia, but the maturity that comes from years on stage.

Midway through the concert, the emotional tone deepened with ballads “Overwrite” and “Memories.” As photos of the members from the past 15 years flashed across the screen behind them, the staging showed how much of Apink’s identity has been built not only on polished performances but also on their enduring bond.

The mood shifted dramatically with a comedic film titled “What if Apink were a boy group?” — a lighthearted segment showcasing the girl group members as a soon-to-debut boy band. What began as a playful skit soon transformed into a powerful stage as the group delivered a cover of TVXQ’s 2008 hit “Mirotic,” shedding their usual image for sleek, black outfits and sharper choreography.

The transformation continued with “Fizzy Soda” — a B-side from its 11th EP “Re: Love,” released in January — followed by a medley of “Nothing" and “Red Carpet,” revealing the girl group’s darker, more assertive side.

Leader Park Cho-rong later explained that the concept stemmed from imagining how Apink might have debuted as a boy group. “We’ve been Apink for 15 years, so we started wondering what it would’ve been like if we had debuted differently,” she said, noting that “Fizzy Soda” marked their first attempt at the genre and choreography style.

As the group began performing more fan-favorite hits such as “I’m So Sick” and “Dumhdurum,” fans rose from their seats, waving their panda-shaped light sticks — known as “pandabongs” — in unison. The energy carried into a hit medley featuring “Luv,” “Mr. Chu” and “Hush,” a reminder of just how many signature songs the group has released over the years.

Apink also spotlighted other tracks from “Re: Love,” including the main track "Love Me More.” The newer songs blended seamlessly with older hits, reinforcing the group’s ability to evolve without losing its core musical identity.

Toward the end of the concert, the members took turns expressing gratitude to their fandom, Panda.

“Because you continued to wait for us, support us and love us, we were able to keep holding concerts and releasing albums,” said Yoon. “If you continue to believe in us, we’ll work even harder.”

Jung reflected on her personal growth through the group’s journey.

“Because of Panda, I think my potential to become a better person has grown,” said Apink’s main vocalist. “I’ll continue working hard to remain someone who can bring you laughter.”

Oh addressed lingering doubts about the group’s longevity. “Some people might wonder whether Apink can keep performing or releasing albums,” she said. “With this album and this concert, we wanted to prove that we absolutely can.” Park echoed Oh’s comment, saying that she doesn’t want to “lose Apink that the members and fans built together over 15 years.”

Kim grew emotional while thanking fans for 15 years of support. “Even if someone lets go of Apink’s hand, Apink will never let go of Apink’s hand,” she said through tears. “Even if people say eternity doesn’t exist, please believe in Apink’s eternity.”

The concert concluded with “The Wave,” followed by encore performances of “Hold My Hand” and “Sunshine” from their latest EP, as well as “Sky High” and “Tap Clap.”

Following Seoul, Apink will continue the tour across Asia with stops in Taipei, Taiwan, on March 7, Macao on March 21, Singapore on April 4 and Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on April 11.