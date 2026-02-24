Harold Rogers, interim CEO of e-commerce company Coupang, appeared before the US House Judiciary Committee for a closed-door deposition Monday, the first formal congressional inquiry into allegations that South Korean authorities treated the US-listed firm unfairly.

His appearance followed the committee’s subpoena to Coupang leadership on Feb. 5 as part of what lawmakers described as “an ongoing investigation into South Korea’s discriminatory targeting of innovative American companies,” centered on a data breach affecting roughly 33.7 million users in Korea.

The nonpublic deposition exceeded seven hours, and Rogers declined to comment on his testimony or the committee’s primary concerns.

A committee spokesperson also declined to provide details but said the inquiry is intended to assess whether US companies have been subjected to discriminatory treatment, adding that potential next steps remain open. “Everything is on the table,” the spokesperson said.

In a statement issued after the closed-door meeting, Coupang said it regretted the circumstances in Korea that led to the congressional deposition.

“We remain committed to seeking a constructive resolution,” said Robert Porter, Coupang’s chief global affairs officer. “More broadly, Coupang hopes to be able to serve as a bridge between the United States and Korea, helping improve the bilateral economic relationship, strengthen the security alliance, and accelerate trade and investment that benefits both countries.”

The deposition comes at a sensitive moment as the Coupang dispute could be cited as evidence of alleged discriminatory conduct under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which President Donald Trump has signaled he may revive to impose tariffs in response to "unfair" treatment of US firms.

In January, institutional investors in Coupang petitioned the Office of the US Trade Representative to launch a Section 301 probe, arguing that sweeping regulatory actions by Korean authorities caused significant losses. Korean officials, however, maintain the investigation is a legal matter conducted under domestic law and unrelated to trade issues.