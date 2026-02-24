Minho of SHINee is publishing two solo singles in Japanese on Wednesday, SM Entertainment said Tuesday.

He is set to drop “Flawless” and “Sunkissed” as digital singles, both conveying warmth to listeners.

Minho gave fans at two meetups in Japan last month an early chance to listen to the songs. The two fan meetings held in Yokohama were his first such event in three years.

Earlier this month, he participated in the label’s SM Town Live group concerts in Fukuoka, Japan and Bangkok. His latest solo endeavor in Korea is first single album “Tempo,” released in December last year.

The veteran idol was also recently spotted at the Milan Cortina Winter Games, which he attended as a goodwill ambassador of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee.