Boy group &Team is set to embark on a tour of 11 cities across Asia, according to agency YX Label Tuesday.

The nine-member act will begin the tour in Kanagawa, Japan on May 13, and hop around more cities in the country. It will perform in Incheon on July 4 and 5, about a year after its last concert in Seoul, before flying to Bangkok and Singapore for shows in July and August, respectively.

The group's first tour in Asia attracted more than 160,000 fans last year and its debut album in Korea rolled out soon after EP “Back to Life” sold over a million copies on the day of release.

On April 21, the group will release third EP in Japan “We on Fire,” approximately a year since its third single album “Go in Blind.”