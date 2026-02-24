'Everyday We Are' to be released posthumously for former child star who died a year ago at 24

"Everyday We Are," the last completed film featuring Kim Sae-ron, will open in theaters on March 4, the production said Monday. The release comes just over a year after Kim's death on Feb. 16, 2025, at age 24.

Adapted from the eponymous web comic, the film follows a group of teenagers finding their way through first love. Kim plays Yeo-ul, a high school girl whose childhood friend Ho-soo (Lee Chae-min) confesses his feelings for her right before their middle school graduation.

The movie marks the big-screen debut of Lee Chae-min, who was practically unknown when it was shot. In the years since, he has become one of Korea's most in-demand young actors, appearing in series like "Crash Course in Romance" (2023), before landing a lead role opposite Lim Yoona in the hit period drama "Bon Appetit, Your Majesty" (2025).

Production on the film wrapped in 2021, but the release has been held back for years in large part due to fallout from Kim's drunk-driving incident in May 2022, which resulted in a fine of 20 million won ($14,000). The incident drew widespread public backlash and effectively shut the actor out of the industry.

Kim first gained attention as a child star opposite Won Bin in 2010 thriller "The Man From Nowhere," a performance that won her the prize for best new actress at the Korean Film Awards.

At the time of her death, Kim had been working to rebuild her career. Her other completed project, "Guitar Man," opened in theaters in May last year.