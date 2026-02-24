A fire broke out at the Eunma Apartment complex in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul Tuesday morning, killing a teenager and injuring three before the flames were completely extinguished at around 7:36 a.m.

The fire started at around 6:18 a.m. at an eighth floor unit at one of the buildings in the complex, according to the rescue authorities. Three of the victims, including the deceased, are thought to be residents of the unit that caught fire.

A resident of an upstairs unit also suffered smoke inhalation, though it is not life threatening. The two in the unit engulfed by the flames, the mother and sister of the deceased, suffered burns and smoke inhalation.

The fire forced evacuation of some 70 residents of the apartment building.

Police and fire authorities are currently investigating the determine the cause of the fire and the scope of damage.

Located in the affluent Gangnam-gu district, Eunma Apartment is known for high property values despite its antiquated facilities, built in 1979 during the rapid economic growth of South Korea. Reconstruction plans have been floating around since the 1990s but it was only confirmed last September, set to break ground in 2030.