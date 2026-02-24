Per capita rice consumption falls to record low

대한민국 1인당 쌀 소비량 53.9㎏…역대 최저 기록

Per capita rice consumption in South Korea fell more than 3 percent last year, reaching a record low of 53.9 kilograms, according to the 2025 Grain Consumption Survey released by the Ministry of Data and Statistics. The figure dropped 1.9 kilograms from a year earlier and is roughly half the level recorded in 1995.

지난해 국내 1인당 쌀 소비량이 전년 대비 3% 이상 감소해 53.9㎏으로 역대 최저치를 기록한 것으로 나타났다. 통계청이 발표한 ‘2025년 양곡소비량조사’에 따르면, 지난해 1인당 쌀 소비량은 전년보다 1.9㎏ 줄었으며, 1995년과 비교하면 약 절반 수준으로 감소했다.

Rice consumption has been declining for four decades, reflecting long-term changes in dietary habits. Total per capita grain consumption, including wheat and other grains, also fell to a record low of 62.5 kilograms.

쌀 소비는 지난 40여 년간 지속적인 감소세를 보이고 있으며, 이는 식생활 구조의 장기적인 변화에 따른 것으로 분석된다. 밀과 기타 곡물을 포함한 1인당 전체 곡물 소비량 역시 62.5㎏으로 역대 최저치를 기록했다.

Despite this trend, rice use in food and beverage manufacturing rose 6.7 percent, exceeding 900,000 tons for the first time, fueled by the popularity of processed rice products amid the K-food boom.

다만 가공식품과 외식 수요 확대에 힘입어 식음료 제조업 부문에서의 쌀 사용량은 전년 대비 6.7% 증가했으며, 처음으로 90만 톤을 넘어선 것으로 집계됐다. 이는 K-푸드 인기에 따른 가공용 쌀 제품 수요 증가가 영향을 미친 것으로 풀이된다.