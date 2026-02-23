삼성전자, 인텔, 엔비디아 등 공급하는 영국 소재 기술 기업 테라뷰 12월 코스닥 입성 "韓 투자자들의 높은 기술 이해도 덕분에 기업 가치 제대로 평가 받아"

[코리아헤럴드=임은별 기자] 토스, 야놀자 등 국내 스타트업들이 쿠팡에 이어 미국 증시 상장을 모색하는 가운데, 오히려 ‘기업 가치를 제대로 평가받기 위해’ 한국을 선택한 외국계 기업이 있다. 바로 영국 반도체 장비 기업 테라뷰(TeraView)다.

테라뷰는 테라헤르츠(THz) 기술을 상용화해 초정밀 반도체 검사 장비를 공급하는 영국 케임브리지 기반 기업이다. 삼성전자, 인텔, 엔비디아 등을 고객으로 두고 있으며, 첨단 반도체 제조 공정에 필요한 핵심 검사 장비를 공급한다.

돈 아논(Don Arnone) 테라뷰 최고경영자(CEO)는 본지와의 이메일 인터뷰에서 “한국과 아시아 시장에서 확실한 존재감을 확보해야 사업을 한 단계 확장할 수 있다는 명확한 상업적 전략에 따라 코스닥 상장을 결정했다”고 밝혔다.

현재 테라뷰 매출의 약 60%는 반도체 산업에서 발생한다. 특히 글로벌 반도체 공급망의 핵심 축인 한국은 전략적 거점이다. 아논 대표는 “상장은 한국을 포함한 아시아 고객들에게 보다 직접적이고 확고한 지원 의지를 보여주기 위한 결정”이라고 설명했다.

회사는 상장을 계기로 일부 제조 공정과 연구개발(R&D) 기능을 한국으로 이전하고, 한국을 아시아 허브로 삼아 싱가포르·말레이시아·대만 등으로 사업을 확대할 계획이다.

테라뷰는 한국거래소의 기술특례상장 제도를 통해 지난해 12월 코스닥에 입성했다. 이 제도는 엄격한 재무요건 대신 기술력과 성장성을 중심으로 기업 가치를 평가한다.

아논 대표는 “영국에서는 딥테크 기술이 충분히 이해되지 못해 적정 가치를 평가받기 어렵다”며 “코스닥 상장을 통해 공정한 기업가치를 확보할 수 있었다”고 말했다. 기술 이해도가 높은 한국 투자자들이 보다 정확한 가격 발견(price discovery)에 기여했다는 설명이다.

상장 절차는 까다로웠다고 평가했다. 그는 “미국과 영국 시장을 경험한 내부 인력들도 한국 상장 절차가 더 엄격하다고 평가했다”며 “그만큼 상장 기업이 철저히 관리된다는 의미”라고 말했다.

최근 코스닥 상승장도 긍정적으로 작용했다. 상장 첫날 테라뷰 시가총액은 5,682억 원을 기록했고, 한때 6,048억 원까지 상승했다. 이후 최근에는 3,000억 원 안팎으로 조정받았다.

아논 대표는 “최근 랠리는 인공지능(AI)과 고대역폭메모리(HBM) 반도체 관련 기업에 집중됐다”며 “테라뷰는 반도체 개발과 생산에 필수적인 검사 장비를 공급하는 만큼 수혜를 입었다”고 말했다.

현재 국내 증시에 상장된 외국 기업은 테라뷰를 포함해 21곳이다. 한때 ‘코리아 디스카운트’로 외국 기업 상장이 주춤했지만, 최근 반도체 중심의 산업 시너지를 바탕으로 분위기 변화 가능성도 거론된다.

아논 대표는 다른 해외 기업에도 코스닥 상장을 추천하겠느냐는 질문에 “한국과 아시아 시장 접근을 위한 강력한 사업적·기술적 동기가 있다면 코스닥은 매우 매력적인 선택지”라고 답했다.

[Herald Interview] Why UK tech firm TeraView picked Korea for listing

While high-profile Korean startups such as Toss and Yanolja chase Wall Street valuations — following Coupang’s US listing — a British chip-equipment maker is betting on Seoul instead.

TeraView, a UK firm that commercialized terahertz technology for ultraprecision semiconductor inspection, chose to list on Kosdaq rather than in London or New York. The company counts Samsung Electronics, Intel and Nvidia among its customers, supplying critical components used in advanced chip manufacturing.

“TeraView chose to list based on a clear commercial strategy that demanded a substantial presence in Korea and Greater Asia for the company to scale its growing business,” TeraView CEO Don Arnone told The Korea Herald via email.

With roughly 60 percent of its revenue generated from semiconductor companies, Korea is a key market for the British tech firm. Many of its major clients are based here.

Arnone said the listing was a way to “demonstrate direct and solid support to Korean (and wider Asian) customers.”

“It was also prompted by the desire to move a component of TeraView’s manufacturing to Korea, as well as R&D, to develop new markets,” he said, referring to the company’s plan to establish an Asia hub in Korea and expand into Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan.

TeraView debuted on the Kosdaq through the Korea Exchange’s special listing track for tech companies, which allows firms to go public based on technological potential rather than strict financial requirements. The bourse operator introduced the program in 2005 as part of a broader push to position Kosdaq as Korea’s version of Nasdaq.

Arnone said the special track enabled the company to secure a “fair value,” which he argued would not have been possible in the UK, where deep technologies are “less understood and therefore less accurately valued.”

The listing process itself, however, was rigorous.

“Entry was more demanding than in other foreign markets, a fact confirmed by TeraView personnel who have experience in the US and UK markets,” he said.

Although the listing had been planned years in advance, TeraView benefited significantly from the recent stock market rally, Arnone said. The surge pushed its valuation to 568 billion won ($393 million) on its debut. After climbing to a peak of 605 billion won, the valuation had retreated to 311 billion won as of Friday.

“TeraView has clearly benefited from the Kosdaq rally, particularly as it has centered on companies active in the AI and semiconductor chip (high bandwidth memory) sectors, where TeraView supplies vital inspection equipment for chip development and production,” he said.

He added that tech-savvy Korean investors played a key role in achieving more effective price discovery.

“This helps secure not only the appropriate valuation for the company, but also means that tech-savvy Korean investors are better positioned to understand the technology and markets for a deep tech company such as TeraView as it grows on the Kosdaq,” he said.

TeraView’s largest shareholder is Dage Precision Industries, the UK subsidiary of Nordson, a US company listed on the Nasdaq, which holds a 13.35 percent stake. The company’s management, including its CEO, and UK institutional investors also hold stakes, while Samsung Securities, the lead underwriter of the listing, owns 3.46 percent.

From Korea discount to Korea draw?

Currently, 21 foreign corporates are listed on the local stock market, including TeraView.

Two are listed on the main bourse Kospi — Singapore-based biosimilar and antibody drug developer Prestige BioPharma, and Cayman Islands-registered auto sales company LVMC. The remaining 19 are on the Kosdaq.

Although the Korea Exchange has been proactively promoting listings by foreign companies, appetite has waned in recent years, partly weighed down by the “Korea discount.”

In 2016, six foreign companies went public on the Korean stock market. Listings continued steadily through 2021, but none emerged for several years until TeraView’s debut last year.

While expectations are rising that listing activity could pick up amid the market rally that has pushed valuations higher, Korea Exchange CEO Jeong Eun-bo emphasized the importance of leveraging Korea’s semiconductor supply chain.

“For overseas companies considering a local listing, industrial synergy is the most important factor,” Jeong said at a press conference on Feb. 5. “Supply chain companies, particularly in the semiconductor sector, are increasingly looking to enter the Korean market.”

When asked whether TeraView would recommend listing in Korea to other foreign firms, Arnone said: “We would.”

“Our guidance would be that if there are strong commercial and technology drivers to list in Korea and access the Korean and Greater Asian market, Kosdaq would be an excellent opportunity,” he said.