Posco Future M has been named to S&P Global’s 2026 Sustainability Yearbook for the third consecutive year, the company said Monday, citing continued recognition of its environmental, social and governance performance.

In S&P Global’s annual Corporate Sustainability Assessment — which evaluated about 9,200 listed companies across 59 industries — Posco Future M ranked within the top 15 percent of the global electrical components and equipment sector, earning “Member” status.

The company was previously recognized in 2024 as both a Member and an Industry Mover, a designation awarded to firms that improve their sustainability scores by more than 5 percent year-on-year. While it did not receive the Industry Mover title this time, it retained its Member standing in the latest assessment.

Posco Future M received strong marks for its structured ESG initiatives, including carbon-reduction efforts, supply chain management and workplace health and safety systems.

The company has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and is expanding its use of renewable energy, shifting to low-carbon fuels and enhancing operational efficiency. It also uses responsibly sourced minerals such as tungsten and cobalt, verified as free of human rights violations.

Governance oversight has been reinforced through an ESG committee under the board of directors, which supervises sustainability strategy and implementation.

Launched in 1999, S&P Global’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment is widely regarded as a global benchmark for ESG performance and risk management. In the 2026 Sustainability Yearbook, 848 companies were recognized across categories, including Top 1 percent, Top 5 percent, Top 10 percent and Member.