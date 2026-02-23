A woman was arrested Monday on suspicion of stalking, after she allegedly harassed her former romantic partner despite police orders to stay away.

Officials at Suwon Paldal Police Station said they are investigating the woman, in her 20s, on suspicion of violating the Act on the Punishment of Stalking and Protection of Victims.

The suspect is alleged to have visited the victim's home in Paldal-gu, Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, twice early Monday morning. The two women had previously been in a romantic relationship, and the suspect was reported to have continued harassment despite the victim’s objections.

Police officers who responded at the scene told the suspect to stay away, warning that any further contact could constitute a criminal offense. The woman briefly left, but hid in a nearby building, then returned to the victim's home after officers departed.

Police arrested her at the scene. She can be held for up to 48 hours of detention unless a formal warrant is issued.

Officials are questioning the suspect about her motive.

Stalking is legally defined as causing fear or anxiety by actions such as following or contacting a victim against their will. Such offenses were previously treated as misdemeanors linked to other crimes, but Korea enacted a standalone antistalking law in 2021.