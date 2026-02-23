Le Sserafim has garnered 400 million plays on Spotify with “Smart,” according to Source Music on Monday. It marks the group’s fourth song to reach the milestone, following “Antifragile,” “Perfect Night” and “Crazy.”

“Smart” is part of Le Sserafim's third EP, “Easy,” from 2024. The mini album spent five weeks on the Billboard 200, peaking at No. 8, while the side track logged 12 weeks on both the Billboard 200 and Global 200 Excl. US, hitting as high as No. 39 and No. 21, respectively. The five-track set became its third consecutive million-seller as well.

Earlier this month, the quintet held an encore show for its “Easy Crazy Hot” international tour in Seoul, bringing to an end the 20-city trip with 31 shows. The tour was listed among the 10 highest-grossing K-pop tours of the year by Billboard in 2025.