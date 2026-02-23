Jimin of BTS passed 2.3 billion plays on Spotify with his solo single “Who,” a first for an Asian solo artist without a featured collaborator.

“Who” is the main track from his second solo set “Muse,” which also reached a milestone of 3.8 billion plays, also a first for a Korean-language solo effort.

Jimin rolled out the album in July 2024, charting 33 weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100, in the longest run for a K-pop solo singer at the time, peaking at No. 12.

Meanwhile, Jungkook went past 2.8 billion plays on the platform with his first solo song, “Seven (Feat. Latto),” cementing his lead among Asian artists. The single is sitting at No. 69 on Spotify’s most-streamed songs chart and has enjoyed a 136-week stay on the Weekly Top Songs Global Chart, the longest run for an Asian solo song.