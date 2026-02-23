President Lee Jae Myung on Monday noted that he and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva shared experiences as former child laborers, as the leaders were set to hold summit talks later in the day.

"I look forward to meeting you soon. Welcome, my eternal comrade, President Lula," Lee wrote in both Korean and Portuguese on the social media platform X, just hours before their planned summit at Cheong Wa Dae.

"Together with all the Korean people, I extend the warmest welcome to the state visit" of President Lula, Lee said.

Lula arrived in Seoul on Sunday for a three-day visit at the invitation of Lee, marking his first state visit to South Korea in 21 years.

Lee and Lula met on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Canada in June last year and on the margins of the Group of 20 in South Africa five months later, where they built a personal rapport by sharing experiences of overcoming adversity in their teens.

"As a former child laborer, you have demonstrated with your whole life that democracy is the most effective tool for social and economic development," Lee said. "The path you have taken one step ahead, both in life and in politics, closely resembles the trajectory of my own life."

Lee said Brazil will prosper under Lula's "integrity, passion, indomitable spirit of challenge and courage," voicing support for the life, struggle and achievements of Lula, which he said will remain in the history of global democracy. (Yonhap)