South Korean stocks opened over 1 percent higher Monday, tracking gains on Wall Street in the previous session, as investors bought technology and automobile shares.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 92.22 points, or 1.59 percent, to 5,900.75 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The KOSPI extended its recent rally after closing at a record 5,808.53 on Friday, buoyed by optimism over artificial intelligence and gains in chipmakers and other large-cap technology stocks.

On Friday (US time), the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.47 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.9 percent.

In Seoul, technology and auto stocks led gains.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics jumped 3.31 percent, while chip giant SK hynix climbed 2.11 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor surged 4.13 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia rose 1.4 percent.

Among decliners, leading defense firm Hanwha Aerospace fell 0.56 percent, and leading shipper HMM declined 1.51 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,440.25 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., up 6.35 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)