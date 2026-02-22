South Korean police are investigating a woman already allegedly connected to two deaths, looking to see if there were more victims of her supposed "murder via drug-laced drinks."

It was reported Sunday that the Seoul Gangbuk Police Station is surveying anyone who has come in contact with the suspect, surnamed Kim, based on a forensic analysis of her phone.

Officials are zeroing in on those contacted by Kim in a manner similar to the two known victims to see if she could be responsible for other injuries or deaths. They are checking to see if any other person had received similar messages to the victims or had lost consciousness after meeting Kim.

Kim is suspected of giving three men drinks laced with sleep-inducing medication, leading to the deaths of two men. She has denied intent to murder, claiming she just sought to put them to sleep.

Police, however, suspect clear criminal intent based on their investigation finding that she had upped the dosage after the victim of her first alleged attack, in December 2025, did not die. Kim was also found to have used ChatGPT to ask what happens if a person takes sleeping pills with alcohol -- both the deceased men had consumed alcohol before the drugged drinks.

Investigators found the woman sent messages to the third victim, saying, "You were asleep, so I'm going," and, "Thanks for giving money for the cab."

Kim was initially suspected of causing death resulting from bodily injury, but police on Thursday upped the charge to murder, believing the evidence points to her intending to kill the victims.

Officials have conducted a psychopathy assessment with the suspect. Results are expected as early as later this month.