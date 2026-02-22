As the Lunar New Year holiday came to a close, office workers returning to their routines are already looking ahead to the next extended break.

With several holidays overlapping with weekends and substitute holidays following, Koreans can potentially create extended “golden holidays” through strategic use of annual leave.

The longest holiday remaining in the year is the Chuseok holiday, which runs from Sept. 24-28. By taking annual leave from Sept. 21-23 ahead of the Chuseok period, workers can secure 10 consecutive days off, from Sept. 19-28.

The nearest public holiday comes much sooner. As March 1, Independence Movement Day, falls on Sunday, March 2, the following Monday, will be observed as a substitute public holiday.

Buddha’s Birthday on May 24 also falls on a Sunday, so Korean's will get the Monday as a substitute holiday. Liberation Day on Aug. 15 and National Foundation Day on Oct. 3 fall on Saturdays, granting additional holidays on the following Mondays.

Some Koreans add "bridge days" using annual leave. For instance, by taking May 4 off, workers can enjoy up to five consecutive days off, including the weekend and Children’s Day on May 5. Although Labor Day is not a statutory public holiday, employees covered by the Labor Standards Act are guaranteed a paid day off.

Public workers are not subject to the act and therefore do not receive the benefit.

A “bridge holiday” is also possible in June. By taking two days off after the local elections on June 3, employees can secure a five-day weekend. While Memorial Day on June 6 is a legal public holiday, it is a national day of remembrance rather than a national celebration, and does not qualify for a substitute holiday.

The government has also reinstated Constitution Day on July 17 as an official public holiday for the first time in 18 years, after approving a revision to the Public Holiday Act earlier this year. The day commemorates the promulgation of the Constitution of South Korea in 1948.

In October, if three days are added after the legal day off for National Foundation Day on Oct. 5 — another substitute holiday — it would allow for a nine-day holiday, including Hangeul Day on Oct. 9.

The holiday season prevails into the year’s end. Christmas Day on Dec. 25 and New Year’s Day on Jan. 1, 2027, both fall on Fridays, and each will form a three-day weekend.