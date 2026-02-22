A court upheld an order requiring a parent, who is a high school teacher, to complete mandatory special education after verbally abusing an elementary school teacher, local media reported Sunday.

According to the reports, the parent became upset over the child’s academic assessment and verbally attacked the teacher. Claiming to be older and to work as a high school teacher, the parent allegedly told the teacher, “You little brat,” “You ought to be ashamed,” “You should be scolded,” and also made disparaging remarks about elementary school teachers in general.

The regional Teachers’ Rights Protection Committee ordered the parent to complete 12 hours of mandatory special education, determining that the behavior constituted an infringement on educational activities. The parent filed a lawsuit seeking to revoke the order, arguing that a single phone call could not be considered a repeated act of infringement on a teacher’s rights.

The Seoul Administrative Court upheld the committee’s decision, stating, “In any respect, the plaintiff’s actions constitute an infringement of educational activities.”

“Even after the teacher made sufficient efforts to explain the basis for the student’s academic assessment, the plaintiff verbally attacked the teacher without proper grounds,” the court said.