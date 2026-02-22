A 29-year-old man has been sentenced to 42 months in jail for repeated physical abuse of his girlfriend, in a recent ruling according to court officials on Sunday.

The Wonju, Gangwon Province, branch of the Chuncheon District Court found the defendant guilty of charges including illegal confinement, assault, inflicting injuries and threat against the 30-year-old victim.

The defendant is accused of multiple acts of violence in August 2025 against the victim, whom he had been dating for a month. According to the prosecution, he stabbed the victim with writing tools, strangled her and at one point told her, "You won't make it home alive today," mostly over his discontent with her relations with other men.

In one incident, he used a blunt object to beat her and said, "Even if you run and call the police, I'd beat you up faster than they could arrive." He is also accused of coercing the victim to take naked photos, while deleting photos of her ex-boyfriends.

The defendant is accused of threatening the victim's family, telling them if the victim broke up with him, his anger would be "concentrated on you."

Both the prosecution and the defendant's lawyer have appealed the ruling.